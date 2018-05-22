Be the Change: Local woman goes above and beyond for PPB Sunshine Division

The Portland Police Bureau Sunshine Division provides people in need with food and clothing, but its warehouse in north Portland recently got a little help of its own thanks to a local woman who stepped in to give the facility a facelift and brought along reinforcements.

As a realtor, Jennye Helzer knows the importance of a warm, welcoming home.

Recently, she is led the transformation of one of Portland's biggest homes that offers help to those less fortunate.

“No one's ever taken care of the warehouse. And they're a charity that's been around for almost a hundred years and they have multiple buildings that are pieced together and they've always focused on growing their business, and no one's ever focused on them,” said Helzer.

More than 125 realtors and other workers with Keller Williams spent hours painting, organizing and giving lots of TLC to the Sunshine Division's warehouse in north Portland.

“This is gonna make that client experience a lot better. A lot more warm and welcoming, and that's important to us,” said Kyle Camberg with the Sunshine Division.

Helzer's coworkers were quick to help with the project.

“Jennye shows up 110 percent in everything she does,” said Brandy Berry, “and she has just poured her heart and soul into the Sunshine Division this year and to make sure we're having a good time, that it's benefiting them, benefiting the community.”

Helzer has devoted her time to the Sunshine Division for four years, but a project of this magnitude is a first.

She also has a personal connection to the cause.

“My husband's a police officer. And it's a positive piece of the community in which they can bring back and I really just want it to be seen a little bit more. I think the Sunshine does amazing things and it's not out there as much as it could potentially be,” explained Helzer.

In addition to gathering hands and hearts, Helzer raised $13,000 for the non-profit in the few months leading up to project day.

“Regularly throughout the year she's doing food drives, she's doing volunteer projects, she's raising funds, she's a donor. She does it all for us, so just an amazing person who deeply cares about what we do,” said Camberg of Helzer.

For her dedicated volunteering, Helzer was presented the FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Be the Change award.

She was also recognized at the event with a special letter from Police Chief Danielle Outlaw.

