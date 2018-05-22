On the Go with Joe for Open Cockpit Day

A high-flying opportunity for kids to learn what it’s like to be a pilot is happening in Vancouver this weekend.

On Saturday, the Pearson Field Education Center, located at 201A East Reserve Street, will be hosting Open Cockpit Day.

The free event is for kids ages 8 to 17 and they can have a chance to go up in the air with a pilot, thanks to plane rides provided by the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 105's Young Eagles Program.

Eighty flights, which are offered first-come first-served, are expected to take place Saturday. Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to come early, as registration will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m.

Learn more at TheHistoricTrust.org.

