Deputies: Hockinson HS student arrested for making threatening statements

A Hockinson High School student was arrested after making threatening statements to other students, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said they were made aware of the statements around 6 p.m. Monday.

Detectives with the sheriff's office Tactical Detective Unit (TDU) worked with school officials during the investigation and developed probable cause to arrest the suspect.

The 16-year-old suspect was arrested and booked into Clark County Juvenile Detention for threats to bomb or injure property.

Hockinson High School officials sent a letter home to families letting them know of the threat that was made and about police presence on the campus Tuesday morning.

