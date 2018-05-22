Portland meth dealer sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison

A 35-year-old Portland man was sentenced to 18 years and four months in federal prison for distribution of methamphetamine.

Jeramy Theodore Carpenter pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Jan. 22, 2018. and was sentenced on Monday.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon, Carpenter and a co-conspirator arranged to meet a buyer and sell them two ounces of meth for $800 on Sept. 16, 2016. Carpenter, who was hiding in the back of a vehicle, hit the buyer multiple times in the back of the head with a firearm while asking "Where's my money?"

The victim was able to escape and called police.

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies obtained a search warrant to search Carpenter's garage and vehicles associated with him and his co-conspirator.

Deputies found plastic wrap from a used or discarded kilogram of meth, drug records, a money counter, and a backpack containing Carpenter’s wallet, identification, and prescription medications. The backpack also contained over 1,100 grams of meth, a digital scale, two firearms, three pairs of brass knuckles, and $1,000 in cash.

Deputies also found a third firearm in Carpenter’s vehicle and fourth in his spouse’s vehicle.

The case was investigated by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Official Special Investigation Unit and prosecuted by Leah K. Bolstad, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

