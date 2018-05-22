Schools offer support to Marylhurst University students after cl - KPTV - FOX 12

Schools offer support to Marylhurst University students after closure announcement

More than 20 colleges and universities have offered support to Marylhurst University students after administrators announced the school would close by the end of the year.

The Marylhurst University Board of Trustees announced the closure Thursday, citing, in part, a steady decline in enrollment.

Administrators said more than 700 packets have been sent out to students, offering free transcripts and other services to help them transfer to a new school.

Marylhurst administrators said more than 20 other colleges and universities have stepped up, as well, including Portland State University, Concordia University and George Fox University. Those three schools have already created websites specifically for Marylhurst students.

Question-and-answer sessions are scheduled for Marylhurst students to discuss the situation with administrators. Some students told FOX those meetings could get heated, as they believe not enough was done to keep the university open.

