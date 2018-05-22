Wrong-way driver, 3 teens die in fiery I-5 crash in Douglas Co.

Troopers say three southern Oregon teens died in a fiery collision Saturday after a driver turned against the flow of traffic on Interstate 5 and crashed into their SUV in Douglas County.

Troopers say they’re not sure why the 65-year-old driver, identified Tuesday as Gayle Ward, from Vancouver, made the sudden decision to turn against southbound traffic.

They say Ward, who was driving a red Acura Integra, died immediately after crashing into the three teens.

The teens were all 18-years-old and from White City, an unincorporated community in Jackson County, troopers say. They were driving a Nissan Murano and died due to injuries sustained in the nearly head-on crash.

The two passengers in the SUV were identified Tuesday as Luciana Tellez-Cabezas and Esmeralda Nava.

Bystanders after the collision pulled Tellez-Cabezas and Nava from the wreckage, but were unable to remove the driver, identified as Jennifer Montano.

Bystanders also tried to remove Ward, but were unsuccessful.

Both vehicles caught fire after the crash. I-5 was closed for about five hours.

Investigators are asking witnesses who may have seen the red Acura Integra on I-5 prior to the crash to call them at 541-440-3333 and reference case number SP18-181178.

