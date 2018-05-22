Boy, 13, threatens to shoot Woodburn classmates on Snapchat

A 13-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after police say he threatened to shoot five students at his Woodburn middle school.

The boy, a student at French Prairie Middle School, allegedly made the threats on a smartphone through Snapchat, a social media app.

Detectives with the Woodburn Police Department responded to the school, in the 1000 block of Boones Ferry Road, around 1 p.m. and teamed with school staff to identify the boy, find evidence to confirm the threats and interview the students who were threatened.

Police say they did not find any evidence that led them to believe that the 13-year-old boy had the means or capability to carry out his social media threats.

He was arrested and transported to Marion County Juvenile Detention facility, where the department says he faces charges of menacing and disorderly conduct.

