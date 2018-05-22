Man found dead, woman shot at Benton Co. home

A man is dead, a woman is hurt and two suspects are in custody, one of them facing attempted murder charges, after a shooting at Benton County home Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in progress at a private residence in 2500 block of Tum Tum Road in Blodgett, Oregon, just after 9:00 p.m.

Responding deputies found a man dead and a woman with a gunshot wound. The man has not been identified, pending positive identification and family notification, the sheriff’s office says. The woman was flown to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis and is in stable condition.

The shooting suspects were at large, but information from witnesses led to their arrests a short while later, according to deputies.

Jim Dandee Morris, 56, and Julie Ann Thurman, 52, were booked into the Benton County Jail.

Morris faces charges including three counts of attempted murder.

Thurman faces charges of attempted assault in the first-degree and theft in the first-degree.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate and says they do not believe there is a threat to the community from additional suspects.

