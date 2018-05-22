Gresham police searching for bank robber with sweet tooth - KPTV - FOX 12

Gresham police searching for bank robber with sweet tooth

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

Gresham police are searching for a bank robber with an apparent sweet tooth.

According to the department, the suspect, a clean-shaven white man who weighs about 165 pounds and stands around six-feet-four-inches tall, entered a Key West Bank on Northwest Burnside just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and demanded cash

The man claimed to have a gun, and after receiving an undisclosed amount of money, grabbed a free sucker and left.

Police say they later found the stolen cash in a dumpster at a nearby K-Mart. They found his chewed-up sucker in the parking lot.

Officers are hoping the sucker has DNA on it, which would help them identify the suspect.

