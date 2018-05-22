Crews battle ‘out of control’ brush fire threatening homes in St - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews battle ‘out of control’ brush fire threatening homes in St. Helens area

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Columbia River Fire & Rescue Photo: Columbia River Fire & Rescue
ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) -

Crews responded to a brush fire in the St. Helens area Tuesday.

Just before 5 p.m., Columbia River Fire & Rescue reported the fire was “out of control” and threatening a home near Pittsburg and Gensman Road. A short time later, firefighters said the fire was threatening 11 homes. 

There were no reports of injuries and no evacuations were immediately ordered due to the fire. 

The road was shut down between Gensman Road and Yankton School. People were advised to avoid the area.

FOX 12 will continue to update this story.

