Police: Man caught on camera stealing inside Fred Meyer

A man was caught on camera stealing items from a Fred Meyer while a police officer was inside.

Scott McCoy, 33, was inside a Fred Meyer in Gresham around 9 p.m. on Saturday as an officer was taking a separate theft report in the security office of the grocery store.

The officer watched the cameras as McCoy walked out of the store with stolen items and refused to stop when told by security.

Afterward, the officer went out to the parking lot and security pointed to McCoy's car still driving through the lot, according to police.

The officer then conducted a traffic stop on McCoy and he was taken to jail, but not before the officer told him that he watched the entire theft.

In a Facebook post, Gresham police said, “We at the Gresham Police Department don't condone theft or crime of any kind. We do however like it when criminals make our job easy. For that, we say thank you.”

