Columbia Gorge express bus to Hood River begins service Memorial Day weekend

The Columbia Gorge Express bus begins its third year on Friday.

The Oregon Department of Transportation announced the start of its service that will now go as far east as Hood River and operate seven days a week, year-round.

“This service opens up access to the treasures of the Columbia River Gorge to people who had no way to get there in the past,” ODOT’s Regional Manager Rian Windsheimer said.

On Friday, the bus will begin Friday, Saturday and Sunday service from Gateway Transit Center in Portland to Rooster Rock State Park, Multnomah Falls, Cascade Locks and Hood River.

From June 11, the service will run seven days a week, year-round.

A round-trip ticket from Gateway Transit Center to Multnomah Falls will cost $5 dollars per person and an all-day, hop-on/hop-off pass will cost $15 dollars for individuals and $40 dollars for a group of up to 4 people with group passes only available online. Children six and under ride for free.

The first bus will be at 8:30 a.m. on Friday and the last bus of the day departs Hood River for Portland at 7:10 p.m.

For the full schedule, tickets, and more information visit ColumbiaGorgeExpress.com

