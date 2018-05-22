Portland police: Missing 11-year-old boy found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland police: Missing 11-year-old boy found safe

Posted:
KPTV file photo. KPTV file photo.
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

An 11-year-old boy that reported missing has returned home, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police said Curtis Howe was last seen with friends in the 7000 block of Southeast 76th Avenue on Monday.

On Wednesday morning, police said Howe returned home and was reunited with his family.



