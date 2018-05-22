District will reassign principal after anti-gay discrimination allegations at North Bend High School

District officials Tuesday said they will reassign North Bend High School principal Bill Lucero after a state investigation revealed pervasive anti-gay discrimination at the school.

Lucero will be gone by the start of the 2018-19 academic year, the district said.

The Oregon Department of Education investigation and Lucero’s reassignment come after two women in an openly gay relationship at the coastal Oregon school alleged harassment.

North Bend School District officials said they will also ask city police to remove a school police officer, who the girls said told one of them that was she going to hell.

The young women said several other incidents have also occurred, including a teacher who, in class, equated same-sex marriage with bestiality.

They said another incident occurred while they were walking in the school parking lot. They said the principal’s son drove up, veered away at the last second and shouted an anti-gay slur.

The girls complained to school officials, but claim the harassment continued.

“The district has been, and will continue to be, committed to improving its school environment for all students, including LGBTQ students,” a statement from the district Tuesday said, in part.

The district said a diversity and inclusion committee will be created to train staff and students.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon, which represents the two girls, said the women have made it their mission to end the mistreatment of other gay students in the school.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation & Associated Press. All rights reserved.