Widmer Brothers Brewing teams with Firefox to create new beer - KPTV - FOX 12

Widmer Brothers Brewing teams with Firefox to create new beer

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Widmer Brothers Brewery invited customers to try its new “Open Sourcery” Tropical IPA on Tuesday.

Teaming with Firefox, the brewery sent an online survey to beer lovers asking what they wanted in a beer.

They said it might not seem like beer and technology go together, but in this case, it was a match made in heaven.

“We sent out a wide net in the Twitter community, social media and asked them to fill out what they're interested in flavors they like, feel they wanted,” Vice President of Firefox Engineering Dave Camp said. “Similar to how they collect feedback for the browser, that's how they collect feedback for the beer.”

The money from Tuesday’s event will go to the organization “Portland Women in Tech.”

