Police: Hit-and-run suspect arrested after standoff in Tualatin

A hit-and-run suspect barricaded himself in his car as police tried to negotiate with him Tuesday evening.

Tualatin police responded to the hit-and-run crash around 5 p.m. where they learned that a suspect had left the scene in a pickup near the 19400 block of Southwest Martinazzi Avenue.

The man, Robert Schiskey, 61, hit the victim’s car causing damage. The victim then followed Schiskey’s pickup to the 19400 block of Southwest Boones Ferry Road, according to police.

Police arrived at the scene, but Schiskey ran from officers and after a short pursuit he hit a pursuing police car.

The pursuit led to a parking lot near Southwest Martinazzi Avenue and Southwest Shenandoah Way where Schiskey would not get out of his car.

Attempts to negotiate a peaceful surrender took over an hour and with assistance from the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team and Crisis Negotiation Unit Schiskey eventually exited his car.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Neither the police or Schiskey were injured, but the crash victim sustained minor injuries.

Schiskey was arrested and was taken to jail for hit-and-run, DUII, and felony elude charges.

