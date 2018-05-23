Clark County deputies looking for endangered missing man - KPTV - FOX 12

Clark County deputies looking for endangered missing man

Clark County deputies are looking for an endangered missing man Tuesday evening. 

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the 56-year-old man was last seen in the area north of Lewisville Park, near the intersection of Charter Oak Road and Northeast 279th Street. 

Deputies did not release the man’s name. They say he has a diminished mental capacity.  

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. 

