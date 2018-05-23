Deputies: Suspect in custody after short pursuit, search in SW Portland

Deputies have taken a suspect into custody after he led them on chase through southwest Portland Wednesday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a "suspicious circumstance" call at the Plaid Pantry, located at 9917 Southwest Canyon Road, just after 5 a.m.

When deputies arrived on the scene and attempted to contact the driver of a vehicle, the driver fled. Deputies then pursued the vehicle.

The sheriff's office said the pursuit ended near the Canyon Crest Apartments, located in the 6600 block of SW Canyon Crest Road. The driver, described as a black male, fled from the vehicle on foot. A female passenger stayed on scene and was cooperative.

Containment was set up in the area, and a K-9 team from Beaverton police responded to the scene to help search for the suspect who fled.

The sheriff's office said a deputy located the suspect walking near a business park at 8835 Southwest Canyon Lane. After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was barefoot after losing his shoes while jumping over multiple fences. He sustained injuries to his feet due to running over a mile without shoes.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jared Kevin Downing, was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Once released, he will be transported to jail for charges of outstanding warrant, attempting to elude in a vehicle, and attempting to elude on foot.

The sheriff's office said Downing has been arrested in the past for similar activity.

