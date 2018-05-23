On the Go with Joe at Multnomah County Fair

An annual event at a beloved Portland amusement park is back Memorial Day Weekend: the Multnomah County Fair.More >
An annual event at a beloved Portland amusement park is back Memorial Day Weekend: the Multnomah County Fair.More >
A high-flying opportunity for kids to learn what it’s like to be a pilot is happening in Vancouver this weekend.More >
A high-flying opportunity for kids to learn what it’s like to be a pilot is happening in Vancouver this weekend.More >
Getting in shape can mean hitting the gym, but it also includes eating healthy. With that in mind, Stephanie Gonzalez took that notion and made it an easy reality in Lake Oswego.More >
Getting in shape can mean hitting the gym, but it also includes eating healthy. With that in mind, Stephanie Gonzalez took that notion and made it an easy reality in Lake Oswego.More >
Portland is known for being a city with great food, and food carts. For those looking for a fun way to explore the local food cart scene, there’s a tasty tour for that.More >
Portland is known for being a city with great food, and food carts. For those looking for a fun way to explore the local food cart scene, there’s a tasty tour for that.More >
The public can connect with local dairy farmers to see what a day in their lives looks like with a new cheesy experience.More >
The public can connect with local dairy farmers to see what a day in their lives looks like with a new cheesy experience.More >
Armed Forces Day is Saturday, so a place where military history honored is putting on a special event.More >
Armed Forces Day is Saturday, so a place where military history honored is putting on a special event.More >
A tasty frozen treat popular in Thailand has come to Portland.More >
A tasty frozen treat popular in Thailand has come to Portland.More >
A local paint-your-own-pottery studio is offering an opportunity to learn how to make a unique form of art.More >
A local paint-your-own-pottery studio is offering an opportunity to learn how to make a unique form of art.More >
Sweet treats are available year-round at a gelato shop in southeast Portland, but a special flavor is getting whipped up for Mother’s Day.More >
Sweet treats are available year-round at a gelato shop in southeast Portland, but a special flavor is getting whipped up for Mother’s Day.More >
A new spot in Beaverton is now open to tabletop game players of all ages.More >
A new spot in Beaverton is now open to tabletop game players of all ages.More >
A 6-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times by his mother before he managed to get away and run to a neighbor's apartment, according to police.More >
A 6-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times by his mother before he managed to get away and run to a neighbor's apartment, according to police.More >
Fans at a California softball tournament weren't happy when an official announced that the National Anthem would not be played before the game.More >
Fans at a California softball tournament weren't happy when an official announced that the National Anthem would not be played before the game.More >
A couple went to the Memphis Zoo to get engaged and ended up in tears...because they were laughing.More >
A couple went to the Memphis Zoo to get engaged and ended up in tears...because they were laughing.More >
A man was found with severe and life-threatening injuries. As he was initially receiving treatment at the scene, a suspect was spotted nearby by officers and taken into custody.More >
A man was found with severe and life-threatening injuries. As he was initially receiving treatment at the scene, a suspect was spotted nearby by officers and taken into custody.More >
What a difference a week can make. Oil prices surged to their highest level in over three years last week, and strategists were marveling that prices had shot up so quickly.More >
What a difference a week can make. Oil prices surged to their highest level in over three years last week, and strategists were marveling that prices had shot up so quickly.More >
A viral video shows young man scaling a building to save child dangling from a balcony.More >
A viral video shows young man scaling a building to save child dangling from a balcony.More >
A Florida agricultural science teacher accused of drowning two raccoons and an opossum in front of students won't face criminal charges.More >
A Florida agricultural science teacher accused of drowning two raccoons and an opossum in front of students won't face criminal charges.More >
A woman died and two men were hospitalized after a rollover crash in unincorporated Molalla on Monday.More >
A woman died and two men were hospitalized after a rollover crash in unincorporated Molalla on Monday.More >
Police have identified the 25-year-old suspect accused of seriously injuring another man in a stabbing that happened Sunday night in northeast Portland.More >
Police have identified the 25-year-old suspect accused of seriously injuring another man in a stabbing that happened Sunday night in northeast Portland.More >