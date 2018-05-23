On the Go with Joe at Multnomah County Fair

An annual event at a beloved Portland amusement park is back Memorial Day Weekend: the Multnomah County Fair.

The fair will be Saturday through Monday at the Oaks Amusement Park, located at 7805 Southeast Oaks Park Way.

All the attractions of the park, which recently debuted a new ride, will be available for family-friendly fun during the fair.

Additionally, plenty of entertainment will be at the fair, including activities like camel rides and walking on water, along with food, vendors, and contests and competitions.

Parking at the fair and gate admission are both free.

Learn more at MultCoFair.org.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.