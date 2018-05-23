Police: One person injured in SE Portland shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in southeast Portland early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the report of shots fired near Southeast 16th Avenue and Southeast Rhine Street at 12:41 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers found evidence of gunfire at the intersection of SE 16th and SE Rhine.

Police said the suspect was last seen leaving the area in a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows. No additional suspect information is available.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the PPB's Assault Detail at 503-823-0479.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.