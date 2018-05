MORE’s DIY guy Eric G shows us how to replace an old power cord.

Portland native Brian Hanna has made a hobby out of playing with Lego bricks as an adult, but what he’s building with the iconic toy bricks is something special. MORE’s Molly Riehl finds out how Brian brings legends to life with Lego bricks.

To see more of Brian’s artwork: https://www.mosaicbrian.com/portraits

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.