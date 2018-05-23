Three arrested in connection to drive-by shooting in Vancouver, no injuries reported

Three people were arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Officers responded to the report of shots fired in the 3500 block of Northeast 109th Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, witness reported that several men were fighting and that shots had been fired. After the shots were fired, the suspects fled in a silver vehicle.

Officers found evidence of gunfire and a vehicle with several bullets holes while searching the area.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect vehicle was later found at an apartment complex, located in the 9600 Northeast 73rd Street. Deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, detectives from both East and West Vancouver Police Neighborhood Response Teams, the Safe Streets Task force and the SW Washington Regional SWAT team responded to the scene to assist Vancouver police officers.

According to police, several people exited an apartment and were detained. Officers obtained a search warrant for the apartment and vehicle and recovered two firearms.

Police said Damari T. Robins, 18, Rae-Shaun M. Bolds, 19, and Depree R. Smith, 19, were arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail for charges of assault in the first-degree and drive-by shooting. Smith is also facing an unlawful possession of a firearm.

