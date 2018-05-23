Health advisory issued for Detroit Lake due to blue-green algae, toxins

A health advisory has been issued for Detroit Lake due to the presence of blue-green algae and the toxins produced by the algae.

The Oregon Health Authority announced the advisory Wednesday, stating the toxin concentrations can be harmful to humans and animals.

People are advised to avoid swallowing water while swimming in the lake or inhaling droplets as a result of high-speed water activities like water skiing or power boating in areas where blooms are identified.

Drinking water directly from Detroit Lake is described by health officials as “especially dangerous.” Toxins cannot be removed by boiling, filtering or treating water with camping-style filters.

If people have questions about water available at nearby campgrounds, they should contact campground management.

Oregon health officials recommend those who choose to eat fish from waters where algae blooms are present remove all fat, skin and organs before cooking, as toxins are more likely to collect in those tissues. Fillets should also be rinsed with clean water.

Public health officials also advise people to not eat freshwater clams or mussels from Detroit Lake. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife regulations do not allow the harvest of those shellfish from freshwater sources.

Crayfish muscle can be eaten, but internal organs and liquid fat should be discarded.

The Oregon Health Authority stated Wednesday that as long as proper precautions are taken to avoid ingesting water, people are encouraged to visit the lake for various activities including canoeing, fishing, camping, hiking, biking, picnicking and bird watching.

Boating is considered safe as long as speeds don’t create excessive water spray.

The advisory will be lifted when “the concern no longer exists,” according to OHA.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.