Police investigate stabbing near Gateway Transit Center; 1 man hurt

Portland police say a man was hurt after someone assaulted him with a knife in the 9800 block of East Burnside Street.

Officers rushed to the scene around 2:16 p.m. Wednesday and say the assault occurred after a disturbance less than a mile away at Gateway Transit Center.

They say the man who was stabbed had non-life-threatening injuries and was rushed by ambulance to a nearby Portland hospital.

Officers say they searched the area but didn’t find a suspect. The bureau does not have a suspect description to share with the public and say they do not believe there is not an immediate danger to the community.

Criminalists with the bureau’s Forensic Evidence Division are assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.

