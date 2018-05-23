Deputies ID man killed, woman hurt in Benton Co. shooting

Deputies have identified a man found dead at a Benton County home Monday.

The county sheriff’s office says Wesley Joe Newell, 69, was killed in the 2500 block of Tum Tum Road in Blodgett, Oregon, just after 9:00 p.m.

Newell lived on Norton Creek Road and was a Blodgett resident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Cassandra J. Willhelm was also shot at the home Monday and flown via life-flight to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

As of Tuesday, she was in stable condition, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies say the relationship between the suspected shooter and the victims is vague.

As far as authorities are aware, Jim Dandee Morris was not familiar with the man and woman he allegedly shot.

Another suspect, identified as Julie Ann Thurman, was also arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail.

Morris faces charges including murder and three counts of attempted murder. Thurman faces charges of attempted assault in the first-degree and theft in the second-degree.

