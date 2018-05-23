ACLU asks judge to throw out lawsuit against Dallas School District over transgender policy

The American Civil Liberties Union appeared in federal court on Wednesday to ask a judge to throw out a lawsuit against a Dallas School District.

The lawsuit was brought by a group called “Parents for Privacy" over transgender policies.

In Oregon, the Dallas School District allows students to use the bathroom that corresponds to their gender identity.

The group “Parents for Privacy” sued the district in Nov. 2017 arguing that the policy puts student’s at risk for sexual harassment, but the ACLU argued that the lawsuit unfairly targets transgender students.

MJ Abrahms, a 17-year-old transgender high school student, was in court on Wednesday along with other advocates for the trans community.

“It was really incredible to be there,” Abrahms said. “I think the most significant thing for me was just the sheer number of people that came out to support transgender students, versus the plaintiffs who were just there on behalf of themselves.”

The Dallas School District is just one party named in the lawsuit.

“Parents for Privacy” is also suing Oregon Governor Kate Brown, the US Department of Education and Secretary Of Education Betsy Devos.

The federal judge did not make a decision on Wednesday but will do so at a later date.

