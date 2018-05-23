Second man facing murder charge in deadly SE Portland shooting last year

A second man now faces charges in a deadly shooting that occurred in southeast Portland last year.

A Multnomah County grand jury Wednesday returned a three-count indictment against John Allen Hughes, 51, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said.

The indictment alleges a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of 52-year-old Robert Lee Kaiser.

Kaiser was found dead near a home on Southeast Glenwood Street on Nov. 10 last year. Police responded to the home just after 11 p.m. after someone called 911 and reported gunfire, officers said.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau arrested Shawn Kevin McGinnis later that month in connection to the crime.

McGinnis, now 55, was booked on charges of murder, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon, and continues to reside at the Multnomah County Detention Center, the attorney’s office said.

Hughes was booked into the Multnomah County Jail in late April, according to the county jail roster. He faces one count of murder with a firearm, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm enhancement.

Authorities continue to investigate the case and have not released any additional details.

Hughes’s next court date is scheduled for July 3.

McGinnis was arraigned on Nov. 29 last year and is slated to appear before a judge in April next year.

