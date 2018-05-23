Man pleads guilty to assault of couple at Poet's Beach - KPTV - FOX 12

Man pleads guilty to assault of couple at Poet's Beach

Posted: Updated:
Jonathan T. Rance, jail booking photo. (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau) Jonathan T. Rance, jail booking photo. (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A man pleaded guilty to attacking a couple on a beach along the Willamette River on Wednesday.

Jonathan Rance pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Back in July, a couple was walking along poet's beach when police said Rance got angry that they had their dog off-leash.

Afterward, Rance went to his tent, got a metal baton and attacked the couple, according to pol.ice.

Rance was sentenced to five years in prison with three years’ post-prison supervision and no future contact with the victims.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.