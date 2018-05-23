Police: Two men arrested during search warrant in Gresham and Clackamas Co.

Portland police seized multiple guns after serving a search warrant at a home in Gresham and Clackamas County.

Around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, police along with East Metro County SWAT conducted a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of Northeast 173rd Avenue and arrested Ervan Herring, 43.

The Clackamas County SWAT and police also arrested Michael Herring, 43, during a search warrant at a home in the 16300 block of Southeast 135th Avenue.

The PPB Gang Enforcement Team found and took three firearms during the search of both homes.

The seized firearms included a .380 caliber handgun, .40 caliber handgun and a .223 caliber assault-style rifle. The rifle was reported stolen from Springfield, Oregon, according to officials.

During an investigation that began on Feb. 18 when officers responded to a report of gunfire in a parking lot near Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, detectives learned Ervan and Michael Herring were suspects in the shooting.

Ervan and Michael Herring were taken to jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Anyone with information about Ervan or Michael Herring should contact Gang Enforcement Team Detective Brent Christenson at 503-823-2087 or Brent.Christenson@portlandoregon.gov.

