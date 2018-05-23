Thief swipes purse at Lake Oswego dog park; spends $7,000 in 40 minutes

A woman says her credit cards were swiped and her car window smashed while she was playing with her dog at a Lake Oswego dog park Tuesday.

Now, Kathleen Crutchfield says she is disputing nearly $7,000 in false credit card charges that were all made on her card within 40 minutes of the theft, which occurred at Hazelia Dog Park.

“I earned what I’ve made,” Kathleen Crutchfield said. “For somebody else to come and take it, it feels like such a violation. You didn’t earn it, it isn’t yours.”

Crutchfield said she was on the phone with police when her bank started texting her about the charges.

“One charge was $1,000, the one came in for $1,000,” Crutchfield said.

At least four other people have reported similar thefts at the park, and at least one includes a stolen vehicle, according to police.

Officers, who say Cruthfield’s report was the second they received Tuesday, report that all of the thefts happened at the park in broad daylight.

They warn that leaving a purse in plain sight is a common misstep.

Crutchfield says her purse was not in plain sight when it was stolen–but wants to warn others that hiding it beneath a car seat, like she did, is not enough.

Officers echo the sentiment. They say it is always a good idea to keep valuables on your person.

City police say have several leads in the case and believe multiple people are connected to the break-ins at the park.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.