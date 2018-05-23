Man in officer-involved shooting after ramming into patrol cars in Salem sentenced

A man involved in an officer-involved shooting after ramming into police cars will be spending more than 13 years in prison.

Roy Devoursney pleaded guilty to first and second-degree assault, two counts of hit and run and DUII charges on Wednesday.

In Jan, police said Devoursney was driving an RV erratically on Highway 22 and when officers tried to stop him they said he hit several patrol cars.

Police fired their guns at Devoursney, but he was not shot.

Devoursney was sentenced to 13 years and four months in prison.

