Judges fetch Rose Festival's first-ever ‘Canine Grand Marshal’

Friendly, frisky, chubby and cheeky–dogs of all shapes, sizes, ages and breeds gathered at Heathman hotel in downtown Portland Wednesday night, hoping for a chance at canine royalty.

Seven representatives from local organizations, including FOX 12’s Kimberly Maus, judged the 20 finalists and tapped five to join the ranks of the Rose Festival’s canine court.

The 20 finalists at the Canine Coronation Ceremony were trimmed from around 150 entries.

The judges Wednesday night were tasked with selecting a dog that embodied the diversity of Portland.

Many dogs at the ceremony, including a Corgi in a wheelchair pulling a “Portland’s #1 Corgi” sign, were dressed in unique outfits, including festive bowties, colorful capes and collars.

Of the five dogs selected, one dog, Diesel, a two-and-a-half-year-old English Mastiff, was crowned as the parade’s first-ever Canine Grand Marshal.

"He's kind of a rock star," Jennifer Veitch, Diesel's companion, said. "Everyone wants to talk to him and pet him and he loves it."

During the Rose Festival, Diesel will sit with the court behind the Grand Marshal and the Grand Floral, festival officials say.

The other four dogs inducted into the court include Burt Usher, a Terrier Mix, George, a Pit Bull and Basset Hound Mix, Jackson, a Corgi, and Molly, a Goldendoodle.

The Rose Festival begins Friday and ends Sunday, June 10.

The ceremony Wednesday and the call to find a Canine Grand Marshal was led by Rose Festival officials and the Oregon Humane Society.

