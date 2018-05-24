Top Portland chefs take part in “Chef in My Garden” series - KPTV - FOX 12


Top Portland chefs take part in "Chef in My Garden" series

The weather is warming up, which means it’s almost time for one of the top dinner series in Portland, “Chef in My Garden.”

Several of Portland's top chefs and local wineries will be serving delicious dinners in beautiful private gardens throughout the city.

The dinners benefit Growing Gardens, a social services organization dedicated to promoting organic food gardening in Portland homes, schools and facilities.

James Beard nominee Chef Bonnie Morales of Kachka will be hosting her “Chef in My Garden” dinner August 5th on Sauvie Island.

To learn more about the “Chef in My Garden” series and about Growing Gardens, visit: http://www.growing-gardens.org/chef-in-my-garden-2018/

