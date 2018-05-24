Deputies: Depoe Bay man arrested for menacing, unlawful use of firearm

A 31-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning after Lincoln County deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called out to the 300 block of Vista Terrace in Depoe Bay around 2 a.m.

Deputies learned there was an argument over property inside the home between Christopher A. Lowes and a family member.

According to the sheriff's office, Lowes had a small caliber handgun during the argument. When a struggle ensued over the firearm, it discharged.

The other family member was able to flee the home and call 9-1-1.

Lowes exited the home and was taken into custody without incident. He was taken to the Lincoln County Jail on charges of menacing, unlawful use of a firearm, and recklessly endangering.

His bail is set at $80,000.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.