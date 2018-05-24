Deputies searching for inmate who walked away from work crew in South Salem

Deputies are searching for an inmate with Marion County that walked away from a work crew Wednesday morning.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said 22-year-old Tarjen Jokon was working with a crew of inmates near Kuebler Boulevard in South Salem when he walked off around 9:45 a.m. The sheriff's office said a deputy was supervising the inmates at the time.

Deputies searched the area but were not able to locate Jokon.

According to the sheriff's office, it is believe that Jokon was picked up by someone in a vehicle and they drove him out of the area.

Jokon was being held in the Marion County Transition Center on the charge of a probation violation for the original charge of theft.

Anyone who has information about Jokon's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office non-emergency line at 503-588-5032.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.