Sheriff: Washington man playing basketball with son in driveway shot, killed by neighbor

A Washington man playing basketball with his son in their driveway was shot and killed by a neighbor, according to deputies.

Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of Meier Road in Winlock at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said they received a 911 call stating the suspect, 58-year-old Randolph Thomas Graham, pulled into his neighbor’s driveway, brandished a gun and fired multiple rounds at his neighbor.

The 44-year-old victim was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s son was able to run away and alert other family members, according to deputies.

Investigators said Graham was found at his own home, but he would not come out. Lewis County Regional SWAT was activated and Graham was taken into custody at 1 a.m. Thursday after several hours of negotiations.

Deputies said Graham is facing the charge of first-degree murder.

Just outside the scene in Winlock where Lewis County deputies say a father was shot to death last night by his neighbor, 58-year-old Randolph Graham. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/5OWaRF1CZl — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) May 24, 2018

The victim’s name was not released Thursday, pending an autopsy. No other details were released about the case, including a possible motive.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 360-748-9286.

