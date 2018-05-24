Blazers guard Damian Lillard named to All-NBA First Team

The NBA has announced that Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named to the All-NBA First Team.

With this announcement, Lillard becomes the third Blazers to be named to the All-NBA First Team. He joins Clyde Drexler and Bill Walton.

This is the third All-NBA honor for Lillard. He was named to the All-NBA Third Team in the 2013-14 season and Second Team in the 2015-16 season.

Also receiving First Team honors are Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, Houston Rockets guard James Harden, New Orleans Pelicans center/forward Anthony Davis, and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant.

Lillard averaged 26.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.05 steals and 36.6 minutes in 73 games for the Northwest Division-champion Blazers in the 2017-18 season. His scoring average tied for the fourth highest in team history and his 227 three-pointers were the second most in a Blazers season.

