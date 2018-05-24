Crash involving multiple vehicles, Portland Streetcar shuts down Grand Ave. in SE Portland

A crash involving multiple vehicles and a Portland Streetcar shut down part of Grand Avenue in southeast Portland on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 1 p.m.

Police said one person was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, but there were no reports of major injuries in connection with the crash.

Southeast Grand Avenue was expected to be closed for four to six hours between Salmon Street and Yamhill Street as crews worked to remove the Portland Streetcar from the roadway.

A pole involved in the collision cut power to A and B Loops on the east side, Portland Streetcar says. Bus service was ordered to serve both loops while officials worked to restore the power and tow the streetcar from the scene.

No other details were immediately released about what led to the crash.

