Police: ‘Lollipop Bandit’ caught after robbing Gresham bank while chomping on sucker

Surveillance image of "Lollipop Bandit" bank robbery suspect on left. On right, jail booking photo of Brandon James Ross. (Photos from Gresham Police Department)

A man who robbed a Gresham bank while chomping on a complimentary lollipop he had grabbed from inside the business was arrested, according to police.

The robbery occurred at the Key Bank on Northwest Burnside Road and Eastman Parkway at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the man walked up to a teller with a sucker in his mouth, claimed to have a gun and got away with cash. Investigators said they found some stolen cash in a nearby dumpster and his chewed-up sucker was found in the parking lot.

Officers dubbed the man the “Lollipop Bandit.”

Police used surveillance images to identify the suspect as 41-year-old Brandon James Ross. He was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Wednesday on a federal bank robbery hold.

