Police: ‘Lollipop Bandit’ caught after robbing Gresham bank whil - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: ‘Lollipop Bandit’ caught after robbing Gresham bank while chomping on sucker

Posted: Updated:
Surveillance image of "Lollipop Bandit" bank robbery suspect on left. On right, jail booking photo of Brandon James Ross. (Photos from Gresham Police Department) Surveillance image of "Lollipop Bandit" bank robbery suspect on left. On right, jail booking photo of Brandon James Ross. (Photos from Gresham Police Department)
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

A man who robbed a Gresham bank while chomping on a complimentary lollipop he had grabbed from inside the business was arrested, according to police.

The robbery occurred at the Key Bank on Northwest Burnside Road and Eastman Parkway at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the man walked up to a teller with a sucker in his mouth, claimed to have a gun and got away with cash. Investigators said they found some stolen cash in a nearby dumpster and his chewed-up sucker was found in the parking lot.

Officers dubbed the man the “Lollipop Bandit.”

Police used surveillance images to identify the suspect as 41-year-old Brandon James Ross. He was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Wednesday on a federal bank robbery hold.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.