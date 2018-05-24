Man wanted on federal warrant found sleeping in Beaverton

Police say a man wanted on two felony warrants, one from the U.S. Marshal Service, was found sleeping in a vehicle in Beaverton Friday morning.

Officers arrested Spencer Cassanova Heckathorne, 56, just after 4:30 a.m. near Southwest Camelot and Southwest Pointer Road.

The U.S. Marshal warrant was for felon in possession of a firearm, Beaverton police said.

The second warrant out against Heckathorne, according to officers, was from Lane County, Oregon, for failure to appear in court.

According to court documents, Heckathorne skipped court after accidentally shooting himself in the face.

The documents state that Heckathorne, who was living at an apartment in Creswell, told his girlfriend not to call police because he is a convicted felon and knew he was not allowed to own guns.

The girlfriend asked a neighbor to call instead, and later gave deputies permission to search the apartment.

While investigating, deputies found two shotguns, two rifles and a handgun. They also discovered that Heckathorne and his girlfriend used methamphetamine, and believed there were people in the attic space above them who regularly visited them, according to court documents.

Deputies and apartment staff checked the attic, which had been screwed shut, and found no evidence that anyone had been in the space.

According to court documents, Heckathorne's girlfriend told deputies that Heckathorne was angry with the people in the attic, so he shot at them.

She said she was asleep when he shot himself Feb. 9.

Officers Thursday said Heckathorne was also wanted by the Gresham Police Department for felony elude, escape in the third degree and interfering with a police officer stemming from an incident in Gresham in late April.

