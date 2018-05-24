Homeless man confesses to $75,000 blaze at vacant Lebanon home

A homeless man is in custody after deputies say he confessed to starting a blaze at a Linn County home that caused more than $75,000 in damages.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office identified 29-year-old Joshua Lee Laub, of Lebanon, as a person of interest in the arson, which occurred earlier this year, after receiving tips from the public.

Deputies interviewed Laub and say he confessed to committing the Feb. 7 crime in the 300 block of Russell Street in Lebanon.

The home, which was in foreclosure at the time of the fire, was vacant, and no one was hurt, city fire officials said.

Laub faces charges of arson in the first-degree and criminal mischief in the first-degree.

