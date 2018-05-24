Woman dies after rescue from flaming Stevenson trailer

Firefighters Thursday cut through a flaming single-wide trailer and tried to save a 66-year-old woman, but failed, according to the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office.

Ella Louise Moore’s husband also tried to save her, but couldn’t get her out of the back bedroom and had to leave, deputies say.

According to the sheriff’s office, neighbors called 911 just before 7:30 p.m. to report the fire in the 240 block of Moore Road in Stevenson, Washington, which is just across the Columbia River near Bridge of the Gods.

Upon arrival, encountered heavy smoke and extreme heat. They cut a hole in the rear of the mobile home, removed Moore and attempted life-saving efforts.

Paramedics later took over, but say they couldn’t revive the woman.

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office, the Stevenson Fire Department, Fire District #2 and Carson Fire District #1 were all on scene Thursday.

The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing, the sheriff’s office says.

Moore’s remains were taken by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, which will determine her official cause of death.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.