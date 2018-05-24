Man charged in Benton Co. double-shooting says 'not guilty' - KPTV - FOX 12

Man charged in Benton Co. double-shooting says 'not guilty'

By The Associated Press
Jim Dandee Morris (left) and Julie Ann Thurman (right), booking photos. Jim Dandee Morris (left) and Julie Ann Thurman (right), booking photos.
BLODGETT, OR (AP) -

An Oregon man accused of fatally shooting one person and injuring another in a rural community west of Corvallis has pleaded not guilty.

Jim Morris is charged with murder in the death of 68-year-old Wesley Newell and attempted murder for the wounding of 46-year-old Cassandra Wilhelm.

The 55-year-old Morris is also charged with attempting to kill two other people - Bragi Thurman and Troy Thurman - at the home in Blodgett, a town of fewer than 100 people.

Morris's girlfriend, 51-year-old Julie Thurman, pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted assault constituting domestic violence. Prosecutors say she tried to injure Bragi and Troy Thurman with a car.

Many details about Monday's shooting have not been released. A probable cause affidavit in the case has been filed under seal.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

FOX 12

