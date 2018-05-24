Online tool released to help public learn about neighborhood wildfire risks in Oregon

A new online tool by the Oregon Department of Forestry will help community planners and the public learn about wildfire risk across the states.

The tool named “Oregon Wildlife Risk Explorer” will give users the most current wildfire risk information.

The site allows users to view, ask and download data, generate maps and reports specific to their area as well as access information to interpret the data for planning. It also provides other relevant data and resources.

“Using the Explorer, homeowners can see where and how likely wildfires are to occur in their area. This is based on historical wildfire data, local vegetation, and weather. Summary reports provide contact information for the nearest Oregon Department of Forestry office,” Teresa Alcock ODF Fire Data and Geospatial Analyst said.

Development teams worked with statewide fire managers, agency representatives and private and public stakeholders to create the online tool.

"The risk assessment has three major goals: map and assess wildfire risk on all lands in Oregon and Washington, use an interagency approach to foster relationships, and produce a product that would be immediately used by the wildland fire managers, other federal and state programs, private industry and the public,” Rick Stratton, U.S. Forest Service Fire Analyst and Manager of the Pacific Northwest Quantitative Wildfire Risk Assessment said.

Last year, more than 2,000 wildfires were reported in Oregon, according to ODF.

To learn more about the "Oregon Wildfire Risk Explorer" visit tools.oregonexplorer.info

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.