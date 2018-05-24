Firefighters predict ‘long, hot summer’ after blaze on I-5 near homeless camp

Area firefighters fought through steep terrain Friday to douse fast-moving flames along Interstate 5 near a homeless camp.

Clark County Fire District 6 says crews responded to reports of two brush fires in the 7100 block of northbound I-5 around 3 p.m., stopping flames just short of a stand of tall fir trees.

The fire moved uphill on the east side of the freeway, near the railroad tunnel, according to fire officials.

An estimated 20 firefighters were on scene and used wildland hoses.

The fire district says it’s not clear what sparked the fires or if they’re connected. No one was hurt.

“If this afternoon’s hectic pace is any indication, it’s going to be a long, hot summer for firefighters,” the fire district said Thursday.

The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the two fires.

