$1M bail set for man accused of attempted murder

A 19-year-old suspect faced two charges of attempted murder on Thursday.

Zachary Budrow was in court Thursday morning where a judge set his bail at $1 million dollars.

The attack happened early Wednesday morning in a parking lot of Vancouver’s Mackenzie Stadium, according to court documents.

Police said Budrow and his roommate left their home to go for a drive and when they got to the parking lot police said the victim jumped out of the passenger seat to get away from Budrow.

Budrow then chased her down and stabbed her twice in the back, according to police.

Afterward, Budrow drove to his ex-girlfriends house nearby and wielding the knife and told the woman's family about the stabbing, officials said.

Officers arrested him at the home and FOX 12 spoke with the husband of the woman who was stabbed.

He told us that she is out of the hospital and is doing fine. He also said Budrow is a “great guy” going through a hard time and they hope he gets the help he needs.

According to court records, Budrow admitted to stabbing his roommate and told officers he was fascinated by serial killers.

He will be back in court next month.

