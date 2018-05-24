More drivers hitting road for holiday despite soaring gas prices

The highest gas prices in years aren’t slowing down drivers this holiday weekend.

According to AAA, Memorial Day travel will be the busiest since 2005, and up 5 percent from last year.

Most travelers will hit the road. AAA expects the busiest days will be Thursday and Friday.

“I’ll just get bursts of like 10 people at a time, so yeah, it gets pretty crazy,” Portland gas attendant David Jacobs said on Thursday.

The busy weekend comes as the average price of gas in Oregon is now $3.33 dollars a gallon and about 10 cents more a gallon in Washington. Compare that to the national average of less than $3 dollars per gallon.

Jacobs said he’s heard plenty of grumbles lately.

“What they’ll do is come in like, ‘I need gas,’ and then they’ll look back (at the prices) and be like, ‘Give me $5 and they’ll just get a gallon,” Jacobs said.

Driver Jorge Alvarez said he’s noticed the price increase.

“I definitely plan my trips a little bit more,” Alvarez said. “I usually plan for my local gas station, usually Fred Meyer or Shell, whoever gives me the best rewards usually.”

And even the gas guzzlers are flying off the lots this weekend as people rent RVs for the holiday.

“It was getting frantic for a while this morning, people are just ringing off the hook,” RV Northwest employee Veronica Spickler said.

Spickler said customers don’t mind paying a little bit more for gas, especially since drivers still remember the pinch at the pump back in 2008.

“After having gas prices a few years back, over $4 a gallon, for regular, $3 is nothing,” Spickler said.

Local law enforcement agencies are encouraging travelers to be safe this holiday weekend. Police ask that drivers plan routes ahead of time, make sure their vehicles are in tip-top shape and allow plenty of time to get to destinations safely.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.