Proposed gun control measure closer to being on Oregon's November ballot

A proposed gun control measure took another step towards being on Oregon’s November ballot on Thursday.

The Oregon Attorney General certified the ballot title put forward by the group “Lift Every Voice.”

After weeks of feedback, Oregonians now know how ballot measure 43 will be worded if enough signatures are collected.

The measure would ban certain types of semi-automatic weapons along with high-capacity magazines and most existing owners would have to pass criminal background checks and register with the state or face a felony charge.

On Thursday, local religious leaders behind the effort to get 88,000 signatures came together.

“In all of our faith I know prayers were lifted up, but not just prayers, a recommitment to action to make something happen now. The voices of our young leaders in our country have been clear, we must stop the violence and the first thing they want to see is the ban of assault weapons,” Rev. Mark Knutson at Augustana Lutheran Church said.

Those against the measure argued that gun owners already go through background checks and this measure wouldn't target criminals who use these weapons.

They also saw the proposed ballot measure as taking away the second amendment rights of law-abiding citizens.

The deadline for gathering signatures is July 6th.

