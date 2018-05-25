Drivers rush to help deputy during fight with suspect on Highway 26

As a Clackamas County sheriff’s deputy was caught in a brawl in the middle of the highway, good Samaritans saw what was happening and rushed to help.

The first man who jumped into action was Keith Ward. He’s the owner of Keith’s Sporting Goods in Gresham.

He said when he saw what was happening, it was a split reaction to help the deputy.

“I was afraid he was going to get her gun and shoot her, that’s what I was afraid of,” Ward said.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said deputy Jodi Westerman went to help a man who was wandering through traffic on Highway 26 and Stone Road around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

But that’s when it took a turn as drivers watched the bizarre situation.

The sheriff’s office said the man punched deputy Westerman in the jaw and pulled her to the ground.

Ward said he knew what to do for deputy Westerman.

“I immediately stopped, pulled over, I stopped within ten feet of them pulled out. He subsequently threw her onto the ground before I got there they both hit really hard and he had her pinned on the ground and basically I just put my knee on his neck and bent and kept telling him to let go of her,” Ward said.

Soon enough more people pulled over to step in and help and Ward said it took multiple people to get the guy pinned down as he was incredibly strong and fought the group.

Ward told FOX 12 he has no military or law enforcement training.

He said he was simply doing the right thing and showing his gratitude for Deputy Westerman’s service.

“It’s what we should all do if somebody needs help,” Ward said.

The sheriff’s office told FOX 12 deputy Westerman is ok and she has returned to work.

She suffered a blow to the jaw and a wrist injury.

The suspect, in this case, has refused to give his name to police and faces charges of assaulting an officer.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.