Deputies save man seen clinging to capsized boat in Cowlitz River

The sheriff’s office towed the man's sunken boat to shore. (Photo: Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office).

Deputies pulled a man to safety Thursday after he was seen clinging to a capsized boat in the Cowlitz River.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Patrol responded to the scene in Kelso and pulled the 57-year-old man, who was not wearing a life-jacket, from the water.

The man told deputies that the outboard motor on his 12-foot aluminum boat came loose and caused the boat to sink.

Deputies said the man was “very cold” and had a hard time moving.

Once on shore, he was checked by medical aid but declined to be transported to the hospital. The sheriff’s office towed his sunken boat to shore.

